Halftime Report

Brown is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 31-30 lead against Delaware.

If Brown keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-4 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware will have to make due with a 4-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Brown 1-4, Delaware 4-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Brown Bears will face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. Brown is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Brown found out the hard way on Sunday. They took a 81-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trojans.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nana Owusu-Anane, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kalu Anya, who scored 13 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Delaware put another one in the bag last Wednesday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over the Hornets.

The Bears' victory bumped their season record to 1-4 while the Trojans' loss dropped theirs to 3-1.

Brown is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Brown have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Delaware is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

