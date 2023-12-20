Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Rider 2-8, Delaware 8-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After eight games on the road, Delaware is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Rider Broncs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware will be strutting in after a victory while Rider will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Saturday, the Fightin' Blue Hens earned a 67-56 win over the Rams.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to Jyare Davis, who scored 26 points along with three steals. Those 26 points set a new season-high mark for him. Christian Ray was another key contributor, scoring six points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Broncs came up short against the Hawks on Saturday and fell 77-71.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' win bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Broncs, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-8.

Delaware barely slipped by Rider when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 60-59. Will Delaware repeat their success, or does Rider have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.