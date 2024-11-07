Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-1, Delaware 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will face off against the Robert Morris Colonials at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After dropping their season opener at home, Robert Morris is headed out to face a Fightin' Blue Hens team ready to give their home crowd a win. Delaware took an 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bucknell on Monday. The Fightin' Blue Hens got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:05 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Erik Timko, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Niels Lane, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Robert Morris had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 87-59 defeat at the hands of West Virginia. The Colonials just can't catch a break and have now endured eight losses in a row dating back to last season.

Robert Morris struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Delaware didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Robert Morris in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 73-69 win. Does Delaware have another victory up their sleeve, or will Robert Morris turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.