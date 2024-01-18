Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Stony Brook 9-8, Delaware 10-7

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Bob Carpenter Center. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while Delaware will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the Tribe 63-59.

Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens couldn't handle the Seahawks on Sunday and fell 79-74.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jyare Davis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Niels Lane, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Seawolves now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Stony Brook came up short against Delaware in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 71-60. Can Stony Brook avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.