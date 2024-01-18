Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Stony Brook 9-8, Delaware 10-7

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Bob Carpenter Center. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while Delaware will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the Tribe 63-59.

Meanwhile, the Fightin' Blue Hens couldn't handle the Seahawks on Sunday and fell 79-74.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jyare Davis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Niels Lane, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds.

The Seawolves now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

Stony Brook will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 7.5-point underdog. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 11-5 and Delaware is 6-2.

Odds

Delaware is a big 7.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.