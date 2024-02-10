Halftime Report

The last time Delaware and the Tribe met, the game was decided by 28 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 31-30, Delaware has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Delaware entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will William & Mary step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

William & Mary Tribe @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: William & Mary 8-16, Delaware 15-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the William & Mary Tribe and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Bob Carpenter Center. William & Mary is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Fightin' Blue Hens will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Tribe were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 68-64 to the Hawks.

Despite their loss, William & Mary saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chase Lowe, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 16 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Trey Moss was another key contributor, scoring 20 points.

Even though they lost, William & Mary smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Towson typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Delaware proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-62 victory over the Tigers. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Delaware did.

Delaware can attribute much of their success to Jyare Davis, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who scored 20 points.

The Tribe have not been sharp recently as the team's lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-16 record this season. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-9 record this season.

William & Mary will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 12.5-point underdog. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

William & Mary took a serious blow against the Fightin' Blue Hens in their previous meeting last Thursday, falling 81-53. Can William & Mary avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware is a big 12.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 6 out of their last 10 games against William & Mary.