Who's Playing

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Delaware 3-0, Delaware State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Delaware has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Delaware, who comes in off a win.

On Sunday, the Fightin' Blue Hens were able to grind out a solid victory over the Falcons, taking the game 65-57.

Among those leading the charge was Jyare Davis, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. Jalun Trent was another key contributor, earning 11 points.

Delaware State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their matchup with Texas but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. It's going to take some time for the Hornets to recover from the 86-59 bruising that the Longhorns dished out on Friday. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Delaware State's loss came about despite a quality game from Jevin Muniz, who earned 21 points.

The Fightin' Blue Hens' victory bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Hornets, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Delaware beat Delaware State 77-69 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Delaware since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Delaware has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Delaware State.