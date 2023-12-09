Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Longwood 8-1, Delaware State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Longwood is 4-0 against Delaware State since November of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Longwood Lancers will head out on the road to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 2:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Longwood comes in on eight and Delaware State on four.

Longwood has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 19 points or more this season. They took their match on the road on Sunday with ease, bagging a 88-54 win over the Bears. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 5 on the offensive boards, as Longwood did.

Meanwhile, the Hornets humbled the Dragons with a 106-73 smackdown. With that victory, Delaware State brought their scoring average up to 76.2 points per game.

The Lancers' win bumped their record up to 8-1. As for the Hornets, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 6-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Longwood have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Longwood came out on top in a nail-biter against Delaware State in their previous meeting two weeks ago, sneaking past 84-82. The rematch might be a little tougher for Longwood since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.