Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 5-7, Delaware State 6-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mt St Mary's, who comes in off a win.

Mt St Mary's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Sharks 87-59 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Mt St Mary's did.

Meanwhile, Delaware State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-50 bruising that the Pirates dished out on Wednesday. That's two games in a row now that Delaware State has lost by exactly 29 points.

Despite the loss, Delaware State got a solid performance out of Wesley Oba, who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Oba has scored all season.

The Mountaineers have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-7 record this season. As for the Hornets, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-9.