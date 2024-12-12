Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Delaware State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against N.J. Tech.

Delaware State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-9, Delaware State 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will face off against the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Memorial Hall. The timing is sure in the Hornets' favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Highlanders have been banged up by 12 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Delaware State is headed into the contest having just posted their closest victory since January 6th on Saturday. They had just enough and edged Loyola Maryland out 80-77.

Delaware State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Alston Andrews out in front who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds and two steals. What's more, Andrews also racked up two assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Kaseem Watson was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 33-33 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Navy by a score of 69-64.

N.J. Tech's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sebastian Robinson, who went 9 for 16 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Robinson had some trouble finding his footing against Seton Hall on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Tim Moore Jr., who earned ten points in addition to four blocks.

Delaware State's win bumped their record up to 4-6. As for N.J. Tech, their victory bumped their record up to 2-9.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 33. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be N.J. Tech's 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hornets, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.