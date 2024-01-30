Halftime Report

NC Central is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Delaware State.

If NC Central keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-8 in no time. On the other hand, Delaware State will have to make due with a 10-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: NC Central 11-8, Delaware State 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

NC Central is 9-1 against Delaware State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Delaware State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on NC Central, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawks, taking the game 65-57. The team ran away with 47 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Delaware State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 66-64. Delaware State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for the Hornets, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-10.

NC Central is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep NC Central's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Delaware State over their last ten matchups.

Everything came up roses for NC Central against Delaware State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 89-59 win. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does Delaware State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a slight 1-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.