Who's Playing
Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets
Current Records: Norfolk State 10-7, Delaware State 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After four games on the road, Delaware State is heading back home. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Hall.
Delaware State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Howard on Saturday. Delaware State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-94 loss to Howard. The Hornets haven't had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.
Meanwhile, Norfolk State posted their biggest win since November 6, 2024 on Saturday. They were the clear victor by an 81-59 margin over Md.-E. Shore. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Spartans' favor.
Norfolk State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.
Delaware State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Norfolk State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season.
Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Delaware State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.
Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 85-71. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Norfolk State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 02, 2024 - Delaware State 85 vs. Norfolk State 71
- Feb 03, 2024 - Norfolk State 65 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 13, 2023 - Norfolk State 97 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 09, 2023 - Norfolk State 78 vs. Delaware State 65
- Mar 09, 2022 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Norfolk State 69 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Delaware State 51
- Feb 24, 2021 - Norfolk State 86 vs. Delaware State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Delaware State 79