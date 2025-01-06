Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Norfolk State 10-7, Delaware State 7-8

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

What to Know

After four games on the road, Delaware State is heading back home. They and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Hall.

Delaware State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Howard on Saturday. Delaware State opened the new year with a less-than-successful 100-94 loss to Howard. The Hornets haven't had much luck with the Bison recently, as the team's come up short the last seven times they've met.

Meanwhile, Norfolk State posted their biggest win since November 6, 2024 on Saturday. They were the clear victor by an 81-59 margin over Md.-E. Shore. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 17 in the Spartans' favor.

Norfolk State was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Delaware State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Norfolk State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Delaware State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Norfolk State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, Norfolk State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Delaware State was able to grind out a solid victory over Norfolk State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, winning 85-71. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Norfolk State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.