Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: SC State 4-14, Delaware State 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MEAC matchup on schedule as the Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Memorial Hall. The timing is sure in Delaware State's favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while SC State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 23 straight road losses dating back to last season.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Delaware State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 67-63 victory over the Hawks.

Even though SC State has not done well against NC Central recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs had just enough and edged the Eagles out 71-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as SC State did.

The Hornets now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Bulldogs, their win bumped their record up to 4-14.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware State barely slipped by SC State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 69-68. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.