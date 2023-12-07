Who's Playing

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Virginia-Lynchburg 0-3, Delaware State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 7th at Memorial Hall. Virginia-Lynchburg might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Virginia-Lynchburg found out the hard way. They took a serious blow against the Pirates, falling 121-66. That's two games in a row now that Virginia-Lynchburg has lost by exactly 55 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware State waltzed into Tuesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They blew past the Griffins, posting a 105-58 win at home.

The Dragons' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Hornets, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia-Lynchburg have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.