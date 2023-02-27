Who's Playing

Coppin State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Coppin State 7-22; Delaware State 6-21

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles and the Delaware State Hornets are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Eagles have to be aching after a bruising 78-57 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the Morgan State Bears.

Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.

Coppin State is now 7-22 while Delaware State sits at 6-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 84.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Coppin State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.