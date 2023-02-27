Who's Playing
Coppin State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Coppin State 7-22; Delaware State 6-21
What to Know
The Coppin State Eagles and the Delaware State Hornets are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Eagles have to be aching after a bruising 78-57 loss to the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delaware State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-78 to the Morgan State Bears.
Coppin State is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-14-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Coppin State is now 7-22 while Delaware State sits at 6-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Coppin State is 363rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 84.5 on average. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hornets are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Coppin State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 30, 2023 - Delaware State 71 vs. Coppin State 66
- Feb 28, 2022 - Coppin State 80 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 02, 2022 - Coppin State 59 vs. Delaware State 57
- Feb 28, 2021 - Coppin State 94 vs. Delaware State 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Jan 05, 2021 - Coppin State 81 vs. Delaware State 77
- Jan 04, 2021 - Coppin State 86 vs. Delaware State 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - Coppin State 98 vs. Delaware State 86
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware State 77 vs. Coppin State 68
- Feb 25, 2019 - Delaware State 70 vs. Coppin State 60
- Jan 07, 2019 - Coppin State 64 vs. Delaware State 60
- Feb 19, 2018 - Delaware State 69 vs. Coppin State 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coppin State 83 vs. Delaware State 75
- Mar 03, 2016 - Coppin State 72 vs. Delaware State 62
- Feb 15, 2016 - Delaware State 71 vs. Coppin State 67