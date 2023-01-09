Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Norfolk State 11-5; Delaware State 1-13

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 11 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Delaware State hasn't won a game against Norfolk State since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-64 beatdown courtesy of the Howard Bison.

Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State enjoyed a cozy 57-46 victory over the Hawks.

Norfolk State's win lifted them to 11-5 while Delaware State's loss dropped them down to 1-13. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 11-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.