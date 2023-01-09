Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Norfolk State 11-5; Delaware State 1-13
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 11 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Delaware State hasn't won a game against Norfolk State since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-64 beatdown courtesy of the Howard Bison.
Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State enjoyed a cozy 57-46 victory over the Hawks.
Norfolk State's win lifted them to 11-5 while Delaware State's loss dropped them down to 1-13. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a big 11-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Norfolk State 69 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Delaware State 51
- Feb 24, 2021 - Norfolk State 86 vs. Delaware State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Norfolk State 87 vs. Delaware State 76
- Mar 02, 2020 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Delaware State 73
- Feb 08, 2020 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Delaware State 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Delaware State 63
- Feb 12, 2018 - Norfolk State 93 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Delaware State 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - Delaware State 67 vs. Norfolk State 64