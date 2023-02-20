Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Delaware State

Current Records: South Carolina State 5-21; Delaware State 5-20

What to Know

Get ready for an MEAC battle as the Delaware State Hornets and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Hornets came up short against the North Carolina Central Eagles this past Saturday, falling 66-58.

Meanwhile, the game between South Carolina State and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Bulldogs falling 78-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

The losses put Delaware State at 5-20 and South Carolina State at 5-21. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.1 on average. South Carolina State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 362nd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 84.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Hornets are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina State have won seven out of their last nine games against Delaware State.