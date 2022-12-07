Who's Playing

Delaware State @ Delaware

Current Records: Delaware State 1-7; Delaware 4-4

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will play host again and welcome the Delaware State Hornets to Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Delaware should still be feeling good after a victory, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday the Fightin' Blue Hens sidestepped the Davidson Wildcats for a 69-67 win. Delaware got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jyare Davis (25), guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15), guard LJ Owens (14), and guard Gianmarco Arletti (10).

Meanwhile, Delaware State was expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-49 to the Longwood Lancers.

Delaware State's defeat took them down to 1-7 while Delaware's victory pulled them up to 4-4. Jyare Davis will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 25 points and five assists in addition to seven boards and three blocks this past Saturday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Delaware State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Series History

Delaware have won five out of their last six games against Delaware State.