Who's Playing
Drexel @ Delaware
Current Records: Drexel 13-11; Delaware 12-13
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Fightin' Blue Hens and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The contest between Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Delaware falling 84-67.
Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Monmouth Hawks.
The losses put Delaware at 12-13 and the Dragons at 13-11. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 6-6 after losses this season, Drexel 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Delaware and Drexel both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Drexel 77 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 06, 2022 - Delaware 66 vs. Drexel 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Delaware 81 vs. Drexel 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware 80 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Drexel 61 vs. Delaware 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Drexel 68 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Delaware 76 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 22, 2018 - Drexel 85 vs. Delaware 83
- Jan 11, 2018 - Delaware 72 vs. Drexel 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Delaware 68 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 60
- Feb 25, 2016 - Drexel 74 vs. Delaware 64
- Feb 11, 2016 - Delaware 69 vs. Drexel 60