Who's Playing

Drexel @ Delaware

Current Records: Drexel 13-11; Delaware 12-13

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. The Fightin' Blue Hens and Drexel will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The contest between Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Delaware falling 84-67.

Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Monmouth Hawks.

The losses put Delaware at 12-13 and the Dragons at 13-11. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 6-6 after losses this season, Drexel 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware and Drexel both have seven wins in their last 14 games.