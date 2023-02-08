Who's Playing

Drexel @ Delaware

Current Records: Drexel 13-11; Delaware 12-13

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Delaware and the Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The game between Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 84-67.

Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Monmouth Hawks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Delaware is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

The losses put Delaware at 12-13 and the Dragons at 13-11. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 6-6 after losses this year, Drexel 7-3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a 3-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Delaware and Drexel both have seven wins in their last 14 games.