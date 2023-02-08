Who's Playing
Drexel @ Delaware
Current Records: Drexel 13-11; Delaware 12-13
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Drexel Dragons are even-steven against one another since February of 2016 (7-7), but not for long. Delaware and the Dragons will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The game between Delaware and the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 84-67.
Meanwhile, Drexel was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Monmouth Hawks.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Delaware is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
The losses put Delaware at 12-13 and the Dragons at 13-11. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 6-6 after losses this year, Drexel 7-3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fightin' Blue Hens are a 3-point favorite against the Dragons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Delaware and Drexel both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Drexel 77 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 06, 2022 - Delaware 66 vs. Drexel 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Delaware 81 vs. Drexel 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware 80 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Drexel 61 vs. Delaware 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Drexel 68 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Delaware 76 vs. Drexel 75
- Feb 22, 2018 - Drexel 85 vs. Delaware 83
- Jan 11, 2018 - Delaware 72 vs. Drexel 66
- Feb 16, 2017 - Delaware 68 vs. Drexel 67
- Jan 14, 2017 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 60
- Feb 25, 2016 - Drexel 74 vs. Delaware 64
- Feb 11, 2016 - Delaware 69 vs. Drexel 60