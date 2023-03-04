Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Delaware

Regular Season Records: Northeastern 10-19; Delaware 16-15

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to clash at 8:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. The Fightin' Blue Hens will be strutting in after a win while Northeastern will be stumbling in from a loss.

There's no need to mince words: Northeastern lost to the Hofstra Pride on Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 84-52. One thing holding the Huskies back was the mediocre play of guard Jahmyl Telfort, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Delaware strolled past the Elon Phoenix with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 70-54. Five players on Delaware scored in the double digits: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (22), guard LJ Owens (13), guard Christian Ray (12), forward Jyare Davis (11), and guard Johnny McCoy (10).

Northeastern is expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Northeastern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Northeastern's defeat took them down to 10-19 while Delaware's victory pulled them up to 16-15. In Delaware's victory, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 22 points in addition to five boards and Christian Ray posted a double-double on 13 rebounds and 12 points. We'll see if the Huskies have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a solid 6-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against Delaware.