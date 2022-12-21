Who's Playing

Ohio @ Delaware

Current Records: Ohio 6-5; Delaware 8-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are heading back home. They will take on the Ohio Bobcats in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Fightin' Blue Hens escaped with a win on Monday against the Rider Broncs by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Meanwhile, Ohio strolled past the Stetson Hatters with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 85-66.

Their wins bumped Delaware to 8-4 and Ohio to 6-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.