Who's Playing

Siena @ Delaware

Current Records: Siena 5-4; Delaware 5-4

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Siena Saints at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens will be strutting in after a win while Siena will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Delaware was able to grind out a solid victory over the Delaware State Hornets this past Wednesday, winning 77-69.

Meanwhile, the Saints came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas this past Wednesday, falling 75-68. Guard Javian McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Delaware is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Delaware's victory brought them up to 5-4 while Siena's loss pulled them down to an identical 5-4. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-2 after wins this season, and the Saints are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a 4-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.