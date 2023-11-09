Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Cal Poly 1-0, Denver 0-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will be playing at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Monday.

Denver pushed their score all the way to 87, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 95-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tritons.

Even though they lost, Denver were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UC San Diego only pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They strolled past the Leopards with points to spare, taking the game 80-62.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Tritons' win pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Pioneers' loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Going forward, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.