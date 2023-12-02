Who's Playing

Colorado College Tigers @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Colorado College 0-1, Denver 5-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

After two games on the road, Denver is heading back home. They will take on the Colorado College Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Denver might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up eight turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Pioneers had just enough and edged the Vandals out 67-65.

Colorado College kicked off their season on the road on November 6th and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Tigers lost to the Bears, and the Tigers lost bad. The score wound up at 87-58. Colorado College has struggled against N. Colorado recently, as their game on November 6th was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado College struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Denver took their win against Colorado College when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 90-68. Will Denver repeat their success, or does Colorado College have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.