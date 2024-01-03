Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Idaho State 4-9, Denver 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Denver Pioneers at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Idaho State's game on Saturday was all tied up 35-35 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 76-68 to the Grizzlies. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Idaho State in their matchups with Montana: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime game against Oral Roberts on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 89-86. It was the first time this season that Denver let down their fans at home.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaxon Brenchley, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Touko Tainamo, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 20 rebounds.

The Bengals have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season. As for the Pioneers, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 9-6.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Idaho State and Denver were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but Idaho State came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Idaho State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a big 8.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won both of the games they've played against Idaho State in the last 9 years.