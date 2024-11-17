Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Montana State 0-2, Denver 2-2

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are taking a road trip to face off against the Denver Pioneers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Montana State took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Northwest 93-35. With the Bobcats ahead 60-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Montana State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Northwest only pulled down ten.

Meanwhile, Denver posted their biggest victory since December 20, 2023 on Thursday. Everything went their way against Colorado Christian as Denver made off with an 86-63 win. With that victory, the Pioneers brought their scoring average up to 77.5 points per game.

Montana State made their fans wait, but they earned their first win of the season to make their record 0-2. As for Denver, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Montana State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Montana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Montana State is a 3.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Denver and Montana State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.