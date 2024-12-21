Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Colorado 7-5, Denver 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Colorado Bears are taking a road trip to face off against the Denver Pioneers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.2 points per game this season.

N. Colorado took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Monday. They came out on top against Air Force by a score of 81-76. The win was some much needed relief for the Bears as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Langston Reynolds was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 72.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Zach Bloch was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 15 points.

Meanwhile, Denver fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Cal Poly on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 95-94 to the Mustangs. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

N. Colorado's victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Denver, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: N. Colorado has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 31. Given N. Colorado's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Colorado didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Denver when the teams last played back in January, but they still walked away with an 86-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Colorado since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Denver.