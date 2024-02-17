Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Dak. State 13-13, Denver 14-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against the Pioneers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop N. Dak. State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

N. Dak. State entered their tilt with the Golden Eagles with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Bison came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 73-60 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Denver last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 92-78 to the Fighting Hawks. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Denver in their matchups with the Fighting Hawks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Bison have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 13-13 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State came up short against the Pioneers in their previous matchup back in January, falling 78-70. Can N. Dak. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Denver is a slight 2.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.