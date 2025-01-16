Halftime Report

Neb.-Omaha and Denver have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 36-28, Neb.-Omaha has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Neb.-Omaha entered the contest having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 10-9, Denver 6-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.53

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the Denver Pioneers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Pioneers are crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Mavericks will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Neb.-Omaha will bounce into Wednesday's game after (finally) beating S. Dak. State, who they had gone 0-10 against in their ten prior meetings. Neb.-Omaha walked away with an 87-80 victory over S. Dak. State on Saturday.

Neb.-Omaha was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Denver suffered a bruising 69-50 defeat at the hands of N. Dak. State on Saturday. The match marked the Pioneers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Neb.-Omaha has been performing well recently as they've won seven of their last nine matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for Denver, their loss dropped their record down to 6-13.

Looking forward, Neb.-Omaha is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Neb.-Omaha couldn't quite finish off Denver when the teams last played back in March of 2024 and fell 66-63. Can Neb.-Omaha avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Neb.-Omaha is a 4.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Neb.-Omaha has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.