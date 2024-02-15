Who's Playing

North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: North Dakota 15-11, Denver 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Denver proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Tommies with points to spare, taking the game 94-77.

Jaxon Brenchley had a dynamite game for Denver, almost dropping a triple-double on 25 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brenchley has scored all season. Tommy Bruner was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, North Dakota unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 65-47 bruising from the Roos. North Dakota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, North Dakota had strong showings from Eli King, who scored ten points along with six steals, and Amar Kuljuhovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that King grabbed three or more steals.

The Pioneers' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Fighting Hawks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-11.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

North Dakota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.