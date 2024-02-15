Who's Playing
North Dakota Fighting Hawks @ Denver Pioneers
Current Records: North Dakota 15-11, Denver 14-12
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Denver Pioneers and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Hamilton Gymnasium. Denver has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Denver proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Tommies with points to spare, taking the game 94-77.
Jaxon Brenchley had a dynamite game for Denver, almost dropping a triple-double on 25 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Brenchley has scored all season. Tommy Bruner was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with seven assists.
Meanwhile, North Dakota unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 65-47 bruising from the Roos. North Dakota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Despite the defeat, North Dakota had strong showings from Eli King, who scored ten points along with six steals, and Amar Kuljuhovic, who almost dropped a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. It was the first time this season that King grabbed three or more steals.
The Pioneers' win bumped their record up to 14-12. As for the Fighting Hawks, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-11.
Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Denver haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
As for their next game, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.
Odds
Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against North Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 157 points.
Series History
North Dakota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Denver.
- Jan 20, 2024 - North Dakota 92 vs. Denver 78
- Mar 03, 2023 - North Dakota 83 vs. Denver 68
- Feb 09, 2023 - North Dakota 86 vs. Denver 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - Denver 78 vs. North Dakota 71
- Feb 03, 2022 - Denver 81 vs. North Dakota 79
- Jan 08, 2022 - Denver 93 vs. North Dakota 74
- Feb 06, 2021 - Denver 85 vs. North Dakota 81
- Feb 05, 2021 - North Dakota 85 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 23, 2020 - North Dakota 78 vs. Denver 71
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Dakota 82 vs. Denver 71