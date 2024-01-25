Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: South Dakota 9-11, Denver 12-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

South Dakota has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Dakota Coyotes and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hamilton Gymnasium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Coyotes lost to the Jackrabbits at home by a decisive 73-55 margin. South Dakota has struggled against Southern Dak. St. recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers couldn't handle the Fighting Hawks on Saturday and fell 92-78.

The Coyotes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season. As for the Pioneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Odds

Denver is a big 10-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 162 points.

Series History

South Dakota has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Denver.