Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 9-8, Denver 10-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Denver is 0-10 against Southern Dak. St. since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. One thing working in Denver's favor is that they have posted big point totals in their last six matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Denver and N. Colorado didn't disappoint and broke past the 166.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Pioneers fell to the Bears 86-82. Denver has struggled against N. Colorado recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tommy Bruner, who scored 27 points along with five assists. The game was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Touko Tainamo, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Southern Dak. St. and St. Thomas on Thursday hardly resembled the 60-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Jackrabbits escaped with a win against the Tommies by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for Southern Dak. St.

The Pioneers' loss dropped their record down to 10-7. As for the Jackrabbits, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Denver hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.9 points per game. However, it's not like Southern Dak. St. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Denver came up short against Southern Dak. St. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 80-75. Can Denver avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 6 years.