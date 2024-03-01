Halftime Report

UMKC and the Pioneers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 38-37, UMKC has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

UMKC entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Denver step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: UMKC 14-15, Denver 15-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Denver Pioneers and the UMKC Roos are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Hamilton Gymnasium.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Denver and the Jackrabbits didn't disappoint and broke past the 165.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Pioneers were completely outmatched by the Jackrabbits on the road and fell 97-70. Denver found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, UMKC came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 63-58 victory over the Mavericks. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 12:13 mark of the first half, when UMKC was facing a 17-5 deficit.

UMKC's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamar Brown led the charge by scoring 22 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Allen David Mukeba Jr., who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Pioneers' defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 15-14. As for the Roos, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-15 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, Denver is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UMKC.

Denver came up short against the Roos when the teams last played on February 1st, falling 85-71. Will Denver have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a 3.5-point favorite against UMKC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154 points.

Series History

UMKC has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Denver.