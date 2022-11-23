Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Denver

Current Records: IUPUI 1-3; Denver 3-1

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will square off against the IUPUI Jaguars at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Denver has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Pioneers escaped with a win last week against the Idaho State Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

Meanwhile, IUPUI didn't have too much trouble with the Franklin Grizzlies at home this past Saturday as they won 59-45.

This next game looks promising for Denver, who are favored by a full 12 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Denver to 3-1 and IUPUI to 1-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a big 12-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pioneers as a 12.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won three out of their last five games against IUPUI.