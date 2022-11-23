Who's Playing
IUPUI @ Denver
Current Records: IUPUI 1-3; Denver 3-1
What to Know
The IUPUI Jaguars will take on the Denver Pioneers at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Jaguars strolled past the Franklin Grizzlies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 59-45.
Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win this past Friday against the Idaho State Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.
IUPUI ended up a good deal behind Denver when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 63-47. Can IUPUI avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Series History
Denver have won three out of their last five games against IUPUI.
- Nov 15, 2021 - Denver 63 vs. IUPUI 47
- Feb 19, 2017 - IUPUI 83 vs. Denver 72
- Jan 21, 2017 - Denver 78 vs. IUPUI 74
- Feb 04, 2016 - Denver 53 vs. IUPUI 51
- Jan 16, 2016 - IUPUI 76 vs. Denver 61