Who's Playing

IUPUI @ Denver

Current Records: IUPUI 1-3; Denver 3-1

What to Know

The IUPUI Jaguars will take on the Denver Pioneers at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Jaguars strolled past the Franklin Grizzlies with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 59-45.

Meanwhile, Denver escaped with a win this past Friday against the Idaho State Bengals by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

IUPUI ended up a good deal behind Denver when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 63-47. Can IUPUI avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won three out of their last five games against IUPUI.