Who's Playing
Nebraska Omaha @ Denver
Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 8-21; Denver 14-16
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be on the road. Nebraska Omaha and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The odds don't look promising for the Mavericks, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Nebraska Omaha found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-70 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the South Dakota Coyotes with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 86-68.
Nebraska Omaha is now 8-21 while Denver sits at 14-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. The Pioneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pioneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Nebraska Omaha have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 83 vs. Denver 66
- Feb 17, 2022 - Nebraska Omaha 72 vs. Denver 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Denver 94 vs. Nebraska Omaha 63
- Feb 27, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76
- Feb 26, 2021 - Nebraska Omaha 80 vs. Denver 76
- Feb 16, 2020 - Nebraska Omaha 85 vs. Denver 62
- Jan 18, 2020 - Denver 91 vs. Nebraska Omaha 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Denver 76
- Dec 28, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 91 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 14, 2018 - Denver 94 vs. Nebraska Omaha 78
- Jan 18, 2018 - Nebraska Omaha 86 vs. Denver 80
- Feb 22, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 84 vs. Denver 83
- Jan 18, 2017 - Nebraska Omaha 97 vs. Denver 88
- Mar 06, 2016 - Denver 78 vs. Nebraska Omaha 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - Denver 75 vs. Nebraska Omaha 72
- Jan 21, 2016 - Nebraska Omaha 69 vs. Denver 55