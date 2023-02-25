Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ Denver

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 8-21; Denver 14-16

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks will be on the road. Nebraska Omaha and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Hamilton Gymnasium. The odds don't look promising for the Mavericks, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Nebraska Omaha found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 91-70 punch to the gut against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Denver strolled past the South Dakota Coyotes with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 86-68.

Nebraska Omaha is now 8-21 while Denver sits at 14-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Mavericks are worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 77.3 on average. The Pioneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 31st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pioneers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska Omaha have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Denver.