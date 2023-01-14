Who's Playing

North Dakota @ Denver

Current Records: North Dakota 6-12; Denver 10-9

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers won both of their matches against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks last season (93-74 and 81-79) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Pioneers and North Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Denver found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 90-70 punch to the gut against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Hawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 69-63 to the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks.

The losses put Denver at 10-9 and North Dakota at 6-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver is eighth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.4 on average. North Dakota has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 35th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Dakota have won five out of their last eight games against Denver.