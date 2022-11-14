Who's Playing

Sacramento State @ Denver

Current Records: Sacramento State 1-1; Denver 2-0

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets are staying on the road on Monday to face off against the Denver Pioneers at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Hamilton Gymnasium. Sacramento State will be seeking to avenge the 72-61 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 27 of 2016.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid victory over the UC San Diego Tritons this past Saturday, winning 65-55.

Meanwhile, Denver made easy work of the Colorado College Tigers this past Thursday and carried off a 90-68 win.

Their wins bumped Sacramento State to 1-1 and Denver to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento State and the Pioneers clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.