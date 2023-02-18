Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Denver

Current Records: South Dakota 11-16; Denver 13-16

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Denver Pioneers at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Hamilton Gymnasium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Coyotes came up short against the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks on Thursday, falling 80-72.

Meanwhile, Denver was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 80-75 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

South Dakota is now 11-16 while Denver sits at 13-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: South Dakota is 356th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.7 on average. Denver has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 17th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Denver.