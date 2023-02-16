Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ Denver
Current Records: South Dakota State 15-11; Denver 13-15
What to Know
The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since Jan. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pioneers and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Denver came up short against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, falling 78-70.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the South Dakota Coyotes 72-67 on Saturday.
Denver is expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.
The Pioneers are now 13-15 while the Jackrabbits sit at 15-11. South Dakota State is 9-5 after wins this year, and Denver is 5-9 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a 5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Denver.
- Jan 21, 2023 - South Dakota State 76 vs. Denver 61
- Feb 10, 2022 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Denver 61
- Jan 15, 2022 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 62
- Feb 14, 2020 - South Dakota State 90 vs. Denver 78
- Jan 08, 2020 - South Dakota State 80 vs. Denver 68
- Feb 03, 2019 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Denver 82
- Jan 10, 2019 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Denver 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - South Dakota State 81 vs. Denver 77
- Jan 13, 2018 - South Dakota State 94 vs. Denver 72
- Mar 05, 2017 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Denver 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - South Dakota State 88 vs. Denver 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Denver 91 vs. South Dakota State 82
- Mar 07, 2016 - South Dakota State 54 vs. Denver 53
- Jan 30, 2016 - South Dakota State 67 vs. Denver 56
- Jan 01, 2016 - South Dakota State 68 vs. Denver 59