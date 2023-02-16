Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Denver

Current Records: South Dakota State 15-11; Denver 13-15

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers haven't won a game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since Jan. 25 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pioneers and South Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 9 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. The Jackrabbits will be strutting in after a victory while Denver will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Denver came up short against the North Dakota State Bison on Saturday, falling 78-70.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, South Dakota State beat the South Dakota Coyotes 72-67 on Saturday.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their 11 home games.

The Pioneers are now 13-15 while the Jackrabbits sit at 15-11. South Dakota State is 9-5 after wins this year, and Denver is 5-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a 5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Dakota State have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Denver.