Who's Playing
Butler Bulldogs @ DePaul Blue Demons
Current Records: Butler 16-13, DePaul 3-25
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Butler is 9-1 against the Blue Demons since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Butler and 16 for the Blue Demons.
The experts predicted a close game on Wednesday and a win for Butler, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a grim 82-59 defeat to the Red Storm. Butler has struggled against the Red Storm recently, as their match on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The losing side was boosted by Posh Alexander, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.
Meanwhile, DePaul managed to keep up with the Musketeers until halftime on Wednesday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: the Blue Demons lost to the Musketeers, and the Blue Demons lost bad. The score wound up at 91-58. DePaul was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.
Despite their defeat, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jalen Terry, who scored 12 points along with six assists, was perhaps the best of all. Churchill Abass was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with six rebounds and three blocks.
The Bulldogs have not been sharp recently as the team's lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-13 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they dropped their record down to 3-25 with that loss, which was their 22nd straight on the road dating back to last season.
Butler was able to grind out a solid victory over the Blue Demons when the teams last played back in January, winning 74-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Butler since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Butler has won 9 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Butler 74 vs. DePaul 60
- Feb 22, 2023 - Butler 59 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 04, 2023 - Butler 78 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 15, 2022 - Butler 73 vs. DePaul 71
- Dec 29, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 06, 2021 - Butler 68 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 19, 2021 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Butler 60 vs. DePaul 42
- Jan 18, 2020 - DePaul 79 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Butler 91 vs. DePaul 78