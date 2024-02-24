Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Georgetown 8-18, DePaul 3-23

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Georgetown has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Georgetown pushed their score all the way to 85 on Wednesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 90-85 to the Red Storm. Georgetown has struggled against the Red Storm recently, as their match on Wednesday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Jayden Epps put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 31 points along with seven assists and two steals. He didn't help Georgetown's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 15 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, DePaul's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 14th straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 105-71 defeat at the hands of the Golden Eagles. DePaul was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-29.

DePaul's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Elijah Fisher, who scored 19 points, and Jaden Henley who scored 19 points along with five rebounds. Fisher continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They are winless (0-5) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Hoyas have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 15 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, they dropped their record down to 3-23 with that loss, which was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season.

Georgetown skirted past the Blue Demons 68-65 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Georgetown since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

DePaul and Georgetown both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.