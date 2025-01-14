Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Marquette 14-2, DePaul 9-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. The Blue Demons have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with four straight losses, while the Golden Eagles will come in with five straight victories.

On Saturday, DePaul came up short against Xavier and fell 77-63.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from NJ Benson, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was CJ Gunn, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds.

DePaul struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Marquette beat Georgetown 74-66 on Tuesday. That's two games straight that the Golden Eagles have won by exactly eight points.

Chase Ross was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 7 for 12 en route to 27 points plus six steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Creighton last Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Stevie Mitchell was another key player, scoring 13 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

DePaul's defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for Marquette, their win was their tenth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: DePaul has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Marquette struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

DePaul was dealt a punishing 105-71 loss at the hands of Marquette in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Marquette's Kam Jones, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 34 points plus two steals. Back with a vengeance, will DePaul be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Marquette has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.