Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: N. Illinois 4-1, DePaul 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

What to Know

DePaul has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the N. Illinois Huskies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. DePaul might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition, a fact DePaul found out the hard way. They took a 70-54 bruising from the Dons.

Chico Carter Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, N. Illinois came tearing into Saturday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 23.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 98-93 victory over the Trojans. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losses dropped the Blue Demons to 1-4 and the Dons to 3-2.

Going forward, DePaul is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Currently 4-0 against the spread, N. Illinois has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, DePaul is only 1-4 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: DePaul have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 30.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been even better at 41.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

DePaul is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Injury Report for DePaul

Jalen Terry: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for N. Illinois