Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Prairie View 1-0, DePaul 1-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers are taking a road trip to face off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wintrust Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Prairie View is headed out to face DePaul after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Prairie View put the hurt on CBIBS with a sharp 111-90 victory on Monday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Panthers as it put an end to their seven-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Prairie View was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as CBIBS only posted eight.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but DePaul ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 80-78 victory over Southern Indiana. The win was some much needed relief for the Blue Demons as it spelled an end to their 20-game losing streak dating back to last season.

DePaul can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Rivera, who went 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, and Jacob Meyer, who went 8 for 14 en route to 23 points.