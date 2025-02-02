Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Seton Hall 6-15, DePaul 10-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

DePaul is on a four-game streak of home losses, Seton Hall an eight-game streak of away losses dating back to last season, but someone's luck is about to change on Sunday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Wednesday, DePaul couldn't handle UConn and fell 72-61. The Blue Demons got off to an early lead (up 14 with 7:24 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Layden Blocker, who went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

DePaul struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall didn't have quite enough to beat Providence on Tuesday and fell 69-67.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Prince Aligbe, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals. Garwey Dual was another key player, scoring 13 points along with three steals.

DePaul's loss dropped their record down to 10-12. As for Seton Hall, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-15.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's match: DePaul has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Seton Hall, though, as they've been averaging only 5.8. Given DePaul's sizable advantage in that area, Seton Hall will need to find a way to close that gap.

DePaul came up short against Seton Hall in their previous meeting on January 8th, falling 85-80. Will DePaul have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.