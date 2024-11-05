Halftime Report

A win for DePaul would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 44-40 lead against Southern Indiana.

DePaul entered the matchup with 20 straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 21. Can they turn things around, or will Southern Indiana hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-0, DePaul 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the DePaul Blue Demons. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Wintrust Arena.

Looking back to last season, Southern Indiana finished with a dismal 8-23 record. Similarly, DePaul finished 3-28.

Southern Indiana is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Southern Indiana considering the team was a sub-par 5-18 as the underdog last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,127.96. DePaul will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 3-5 as such last season.

Odds

DePaul is a big 13.5-point favorite against Southern Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

