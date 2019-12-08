How to watch DePaul vs. Buffalo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch DePaul vs. Buffalo basketball game
Who's Playing
DePaul (home) vs. Buffalo (away)
Current Records: DePaul 9-0; Buffalo 5-3
What to Know
The DePaul Blue Demons have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Buffalo Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Blue Demons beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-60. DePaul's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but F Jaylen Butz led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Vanderbilt Commodores took down Buffalo 90-76. G Jayvon Graves had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
DePaul's win lifted them to 9-0 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: DePaul rank 26th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. Buffalo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 28th most points per game in the league at 80.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Blue Demons are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke rallies vs. Va. Tech
The Blue Devils have won three straight games since losing to Stephen. F. Austin
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
Gators' court to bear Donovan's name
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, the two-time title-winning former...
-
Women's hoops power rankings: OSU No. 1
The Beavers take the top spot away from Oregon after the Ducks fall from the top spot after...
-
Podcast: Surprising DePaul is 9-0
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss lopsided losses for Virginia and North Carolina
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Pitt
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans