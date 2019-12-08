How to watch DePaul vs. Buffalo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

DePaul (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: DePaul 9-0; Buffalo 5-3

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Buffalo Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Blue Demons beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders 65-60. DePaul's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but F Jaylen Butz led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Vanderbilt Commodores took down Buffalo 90-76. G Jayvon Graves had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

DePaul's win lifted them to 9-0 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 5-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: DePaul rank 26th in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. Buffalo has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 28th most points per game in the league at 80.4. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Odds

The Blue Demons are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.