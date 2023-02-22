Who's Playing

Butler @ DePaul

Current Records: Butler 13-15; DePaul 9-18

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 14-1 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Butler and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-62 to the Georgetown Hoyas. Guard Jayden Taylor (21 points) was the top scorer for Butler.

Meanwhile, the game between DePaul and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 82-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Blue Demons were guard Umoja Gibson (17 points) and forward Da'Sean Nelson (16 points).

The losses put Butler at 13-15 and DePaul at 9-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.9 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won 14 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.