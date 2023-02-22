Who's Playing
Butler @ DePaul
Current Records: Butler 13-15; DePaul 9-18
What to Know
The Butler Bulldogs are 14-1 against the DePaul Blue Demons since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Butler and DePaul will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 68-62 to the Georgetown Hoyas. Guard Jayden Taylor (21 points) was the top scorer for Butler.
Meanwhile, the game between DePaul and the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with DePaul falling 82-68 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorers for the Blue Demons were guard Umoja Gibson (17 points) and forward Da'Sean Nelson (16 points).
The losses put Butler at 13-15 and DePaul at 9-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler is stumbling into the matchup with the 27th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65.9 on average. DePaul has experienced some struggles of their own as they are seventh worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler have won 14 out of their last 15 games against DePaul.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Butler 78 vs. DePaul 70
- Feb 15, 2022 - Butler 73 vs. DePaul 71
- Dec 29, 2021 - Butler 63 vs. DePaul 59
- Feb 06, 2021 - Butler 68 vs. DePaul 58
- Jan 19, 2021 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Feb 29, 2020 - Butler 60 vs. DePaul 42
- Jan 18, 2020 - DePaul 79 vs. Butler 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Butler 91 vs. DePaul 78
- Jan 16, 2019 - Butler 87 vs. DePaul 69
- Feb 03, 2018 - Butler 80 vs. DePaul 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Butler 79 vs. DePaul 67
- Feb 19, 2017 - Butler 82 vs. DePaul 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Butler 70 vs. DePaul 69
- Jan 27, 2016 - Butler 67 vs. DePaul 53
- Jan 05, 2016 - Butler 77 vs. DePaul 72